Proven Growth And Income VCT Plc: Transaction In Own Shares
11/28/2024 11:45:55 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Transaction in own shares
28 November 2024
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announces that, on 28 November 2024, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:
|
| No.
purchased
| Price paid
per share
| % of class
in issue
| Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each
| 4,402,488
| 48.93p
| 1.38%
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820
