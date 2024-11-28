Experior Financial Group Named Presenting Sponsor For Top Team Fighting Championship: The Prospect Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- CEO Jamie PrickettNIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Experior Financial Group Inc . is proud to announce its presenting sponsorship of the highly anticipated Top Team Fighting Championship (TTFC1): The Prospect Series, taking place on December 14, 2024, at the Central Niagara, located at 680 York Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, hosted by Niagara Top Team (NTT), will also be streamed via Pay-Per-View.This historic night will see one fighter earn a life-changing MMA contract with Canada's premier combat sports organization, Unified MMA. With over 1,000 fans expected to attend, along with appearances from UFC stars Mike Malott and Serhi Sydney, TTFC1 promises to be a can't-miss event for fight fans and sports enthusiasts alike.“Experior Financial Group is thrilled to support Niagara Top Team and their exceptional athletes,” said CEO and Co-founder Jamie Prickett.“It's inspiring to partner with such a top-tier gym, whose fighters and coaches are making waves in the MMA and UFC world.”As part of this exciting collaboration, an exclusive podcast featuring Jamie Prickett, CEO of Experior Financial Group, and Chris Prickett, head coach and co-founder of Niagara Top Team, and Jamie Prickett's brother, has been recorded. The podcast touches on the shared vision between Experior Financial and Niagara Top Team, the importance of supporting Canadian combat sports, and the significance of TTFC1 for the fighters, fans, and the community(click here for podcast ).Niagara Top Team, already recognized as one of Canada's leading MMA gyms, recently made headlines by achieving a 3-for-3“hat trick” at UFC Edmonton. With a reputation for producing elite athletes, NTT continues to set the bar in Canadian combat sports. TTFC1 further solidifies this legacy, offering fans a front-row seat to witness the rise of Canada's next MMA contender.Event Highlights:Celebrity Appearances: UFC fighters Mike Malott and Serhi Sydney will be in attendance as guests of honour.Main Event: The championship bout winner will not only claim the championship belt but also secure a prestigious MMA contract.Exciting matchups: Top Athletes from across Ontario and MontrealIn addition to the adrenaline-fueled fight action, the event also has a strong charitable mission. A portion of proceeds from TTFC1 will benefit Shine, an organization dedicated to helping young people with severe disabilities achieve their dreams. Experior Financial Group has committed to raising over $1 million in five years.As Presenting Sponsor, Experior Financial Group is honoured to support both the athletic and philanthropic goals of this event. Jamie Prickett will have the privilege of presenting the championship belt to the winner of the main event, marking a career-defining moment for the victorious fighter.Tickets are extremely limited, so fans are encouraged to secure their seats early. Click here for tickets .About Experior Financial Group Inc:Experior Financial Group Inc. is a leading Managing General Agency dedicated to transforming the life insurance industry by empowering agents with innovative tools, comprehensive training, and a robust support system. Experior ensures their agents can thrive in today's fast-paced market. With a focus on integrity, excellence, and agent success, Experior is paving the way for the next generation of life insurance professionals in Canada, the USA and Puerto Rico.

