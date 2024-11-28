Carltonone Launches Amaz! Holiday Gifting Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CarltonOne launches Amaz! Holiday Gifting

The CarltonOne Engagement and Ecommerce platform

Toronto's CarltonOne enables clients and partners to securely send instant holiday gifts to recognize and reward employees, teams and customers.

- Rob PurdyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CarltonOne , recognized as one of the top 50 most inspiring workplaces in North America, today announces the launch of Amaz! Holiday Gifting – an all-new way for companies to send instant holiday gifts.Amaz! Gifting enables managers, HR and team leaders to securely send virtual gift codes that can be redeemed for merchandise gifts in the Amaz! Gift Shop. Featuring the world's most loved brands, the Amaz! Gift Shop offers great gift ideas, available for immediate local delivery across the US and Canada.“This is the power of the CarltonOne platform,” CarltonOne founder and CEO Rob Purdy said.”It enables us to quickly develop and launch unique products like Amaz! Holiday Gifting, by combining our reward collection, ecommerce storefront, virtual gift codes technology, and 24/7 customer service. It's an ideal solution for our clients and partners to easily give gifts to their teams, customers and contacts this holiday season.”Clients can purchase Amaz! Gift codes in $50, $100, $150, $200, $500 and $1,000 values, which are delivered by email. Recipients then store their gift codes in a digital wallet until they are ready to shop in the Amaz! Gift Shop. Recipients can also top-up their wallet if they want to purchase items that exceed their gift code amount. All gifts include taxes, fast local delivery in the US and Canada, and 24/7 customer order support from CarltonOne.To learn more, and send Amaz! gifts to your teams, visit carltonone/gifts

Paul Joyce

CarltonOne Engagement

+1 905-477-3971

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.