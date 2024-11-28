عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vitamins Market To Reach $26.03 Billion By 2031 - Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®


11/28/2024 11:31:35 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

REDDING, Calif., Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled,
' Vitamins Market
Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Vitamin A, vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K), Source (Plant, Animal), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals)-Global Forecast to 2031 ,'

The vitamins market is expected to reach $26.03 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2031.

The vitamins market is growing primarily due to the increasing demand for fortified foods, the growing demand for functional beverages, increasing awareness regarding vitamin deficiencies, rising demand for dietary supplements, and an increase in health expenditure. However, this market's growth is restrained by the fluctuations in raw material availability and the high prices of naturally sourced vitamins.

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Vitamins Market -

Additionally, the rising demand for naturally sourced products and the growing demand for personal care products are anticipated to create substantial growth opportunities for players operating in this market. Moreover, clean-label products and the growing focus on health and wellness are prominent trends in the vitamins market.

Key Players:

The major market players studied in this report are Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Roquette Freres (France), DSM-Firmenich AG (Switzerland), Lonza (Switzerland), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (India), Divi's Laboratories Ltd. (India), Fermenta Biotech Limited (India), Lycored Corp. (U.S.), Glanbia plc (Ireland), and Zhejiang Garden Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (China).

The vitamins market is segmented by type (vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, and vitamin K), source (plant, animal, and other sources), form (dry and liquid), application (pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, food & beverages, feed & pet food, and personal care), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the vitamins market at the regional and country levels.

Vitamins Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

  • In December 2023, Smart for Life, Inc. (U.S.) signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a cutting-edge manufacturer of vitamins and supplements.
  • In July 2022, BASF SE (Germany) expanded its vitamin A formulation plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany.
  • In July 2022, Biosyntia Aps (Denmark) raised EUR 11.5 million in a Series B funding round to launch the world's first bio-based vitamin B7.
  • In April 2022, Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) launched Arachitol Gummies in India, designed to help maintain sustainable levels of vitamin D.

Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) -

Key Findings in the Vitamins Market Study:

By type , the vitamin B segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by the rise in chronic illnesses, increasing expenditures on high-end fortified food items, and a sharp increase in the prevalence of vitamin B deficiency.

By source , the plant-sourced vitamins segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by the increasing demand for clean-label products, the growing vegan population, the demand for products with natural ingredients, the abundance of raw materials required to produce plant-sourced vitamins, and the excellent absorption of vitamins derived from plants.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report -

By form , the dry segment is anticipated to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by dry vitamins' high market availability, stability, longer shelf life, simplicity of handling, and ease of consumption, and the rising consumer preference for vitamins in dry gummy form.

By application , the food & beverages segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by the expanding trend of individualized nutrition, the growing demand for functional ready-to-drink beverages, the increased need for fortified food items, and the rising use of vitamins in food and beverages.

By geography , Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is attributed to several factors, including rising health consciousness and a rise in vitamin inadequacies in several countries.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More)-

Scope of the Report:

Vitamins Market
Assessment-by Type

  • Vitamin A
  • Vitamin B
  • Vitamin C
  • Vitamin D
  • Vitamin E
  • Vitamin K

Vitamins Market
Assessment-by
Source

  • Plant
  • Animal
  • Other Sources

Vitamins Market
Assessment-by
Form

  • Dry
  • Liquid

Vitamins Market Assessment-by Application

  • Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals
  • Food & Beverages
  • Feed & Pet Food
  • Personal Care

Vitamins Market Assessment-by Geography

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • France
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Netherlands
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Singapore
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa


Vitamins Market Research Summary

Particulars

Details

Number of Pages

210

Format

PDF

Forecast Period

2024–2031

Base Year

2024

CAGR

7.5
%

Market Size

USD 26.03 Billion
by 2031

Segments Covered

By Type

  • Vitamin A
  • Vitamin B
  • Vitamin C
  • Vitamin D
  • Vitamin E
  • Vitamin K

By Source

  • Plant
  • Animal
  • Other Sources

By Form

  • Dry
  • Liquid

By Application

  • Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals
  • Food & Beverages
  • Feed & Pet Food
  • Personal Care

Countries Covered

North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies

BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Roquette Freres (France), DSM-Firmenich AG (Switzerland), Lonza (Switzerland), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (India), Divi's Laboratories Ltd. (India), Fermenta Biotech Limited (India), Lycored Corp. (U.S.), Glanbia plc (Ireland), and Zhejiang Garden Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (China).

Related Reports:

Vitamin D Market by Analog (Vitamin D3, Vitamin D2), Source (Plant-sourced, Animal-sourced), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Feed & Pet Food, Personal Care) - Global Forecast to 2030 -

Nutraceutical Products Market by Type (Functional Food {Confectionery Products, Dairy Products}, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements), Source (Vitamin, Mineral), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, E-commerce) - Global Forecast to 2030 -

Human Nutrition Market by Type (Vitamins, Proteins, Minerals, Fatty Acids, Carbohydrates), Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements), Population (Geriatric, Pediatric, Maternal) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030 -

Protein Supplements Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Powder, RTD, Bar), Source (Animal-based {Whey}, Plant-based {Soy}), Application (Sports Nutrition), Distribution Channel (Online, Specialty Stores) - Global Forecast to 2031 -

Contact:
Meticulous Market Research Pvt.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA : +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC : +91 744-7780008
Email-
[email protected]

Visit Our Website:
Connect with us on LinkedIn-

Meticulousblog | Top Market Research Reports Blog -

Content Source: pressrelease/1283/vitamins-market

Logo:

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN28112024003732001241ID1108936626


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search