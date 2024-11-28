(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Esophageal Cancer: Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Esophageal Cancer therapeutics.

In 2024, more than 410,000 diagnosed incident cases of EC are anticipated in the 16 countries covered in the analyst's epidemiology forecast.

Chemotherapy forms the backbone of therapy in patients with advanced or metastatic EC.

There are 22 innovator drugs marketed for EC across geographies. The EC pipeline has 571 molecules across all stages of development. The pre-registration phase consists of two molecules, whereas the Phase III pipeline contains 22 drugs.

Of the 1,753 trials conducted in the past 10 years, 8.61% were Phase III trials, whereas 43.29% were Phase II trials (including Phase II/III trials).

Over the past decade, partnerships were the predominant deal type in all regions: for North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, partnerships were 47.4%, 44.1%, and 39.8% of deals.

Scope

Components of the report include:



Disease Landscape

Disease Overview

Epidemiology Overview

Treatment Overview

Marketed Products Assessment

Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

Annual Therapy Cost

Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement

Pipeline Assessment

Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

Clinical Trials Assessment

Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

Deals Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

Overview of Recent Deals

Commercial Assessment

Key Market Players Future Market Catalysts

Reasons to Buy



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Esophageal Cancer market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, and companies likely to impact the global Esophageal Cancer market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories that present the maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900