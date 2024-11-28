(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Finance Global Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the finance market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global chain finance market reached a value of nearly $11.54 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.04% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $11.54 billion in 2023 to $17.16 billion in 2028 at a rate of 8.25%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% from 2028 and reach $26,308,57 million in 2033.

Growth in the historic period resulted from significant presence of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), expansion of banking industry, increased demand for financing options for suppliers. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was economic uncertainties or downturns.

Going forward, growth in the international trade, expansion of fintech solutions, government support for new trade agreements, fluctuations in currency exchange rates will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the supply chain finance market in the future include political tensions affecting global supply chains and financing.

The supply chain finance market is segmented by offering into export and import bills, letter of credit, performance bonds, shipping guarantees and other offerings. The export and import bills market was the largest segment of the supply chain finance market segmented by offering, accounting for 40.79% or $4.7 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the other offerings segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the supply chain finance market segmented by offering, at a CAGR of 9.17% during 2023-2028.

The supply chain finance market is segmented by provider into banks, fintech platforms and other providers. The banks market was the largest segment of the supply chain finance market segmented by provider, accounting for 59.50% or $6.86 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the other providers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the supply chain finance market segmented by provider, at a CAGR of 9.37% during 2023-2028.

The supply chain finance market is segmented by application into domestic and international. The international market was the largest segment of the supply chain finance market segmented by application, accounting for 60.32% or $6.96 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the international segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the supply chain finance market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 8.47% during 2023-2028.

The supply chain finance market is segmented by end user into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises. The large enterprises market was the largest segment of the supply chain finance market segmented by end user, accounting for 63.01% or $7.27 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the small and medium sized enterprises segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the supply chain finance market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 8.79% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the supply chain finance market, accounting for 41.48% or $4.78 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the supply chain finance market will be Asia Pacific and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.89% and 10.34% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.79% and 9.06% respectively.

The global supply chain finance market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 4.87% of the total market in 2023. The market fragmentation can be attributed to the presence of large number of small players in different geographies. Citigroup Inc. was the largest competitor with a 0.78% share of the market, followed by DBS Bank Ltd. with 0.60%, Bank of America Corp. with 0.54%, JPMorgan Chase & Co. with 0.53%, HSBC Holdings plc with 0.50%, ING Group NV with 0.43%, Banco Santander SA with 0.39%, BNP Paribas SA with 0.37%, Danske Bank with 0.37% and UBS Group AG with 0.37%.

The top opportunities in the supply chain finance market segmented by offerings will arise in the export and import bills segment, which will gain $2.34 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the supply chain finance market segmented by application will arise in the international segment, which will gain $3.49 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the supply chain finance market segmented by end user will arise in the large enterprises segment, which will gain $3.38 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the supply chain finance market segmented by provider will arise in the banks segment, which will gain $3.13 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The supply chain finance market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.64 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the supply chain finance market include the launch of new products to enhance operational efficiency, collaborations and partnerships, focus on cloud-based supply chain finance platforms that leverage cloud computing infrastructure, focus on investments in supply chain financing (SCF) platforms as financial institutions and launch of integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions.

Player-adopted strategies in the supply chain finance market include focus on enhancing its operational capabilities through the launch of new product solutions and strengthening its market position through strategic partnerships.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the supply chain finance companies to focus on cloud-based platforms for enhanced supply chain finance, focus on integrated SAAS solutions to enhance financial offerings, focus on fastest-growing market segments, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding collaborations and partnerships for enhanced market reach, provide competitive pricing strategies, focus on leveraging digital channels, leverage industry events and webinars and focus on targeting large enterprises for supply chain finance companies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 304 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $26.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



