Glen Winters And The Glen Winters Project Proudly Present Their Newest Studio Album, Show On The Road

Taking our show on the road!

Glen and Vivian adding a finishing touch!

Taking us to our happy place!

Fans of Glen Winters will find familiar elements in Show On The Road-hook-filled melodies, layered metaphors, and the group's signature energy!

CLARKSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Glen Winters and The Glen Winters Project are back and ready to rock with their latest album, "Show on the Road." This melodic journey steeped in hope, positivity, and nostalgia showcases a dynamic blend of 70s and 80s rock vibes.Following the success of their last album, "When I Feel Like This," The Glen Winters Project continues to impress with its eclectic sound and uplifting themes. "Show on the Road" stands out as a testament to the band's musical evolution and ability to captivate audiences with its unique style.The album's title track, "Show On The Road," sets the tone for the entire album with its infectious energy and catchy chorus. From there, the album takes listeners on a musical journey through different emotions and experiences, all tied together by the band's signature sound.Lead singer, drummer, and producer Glen Winters is excited about the album, stating, "We poured our hearts and souls into this album, and we can't wait for our fans to hear it. We hope it brings joy and inspiration to all who listen.""Show on the Road" is a must-list for classic rock fans and those looking for a fresh, modern take on the genre. With a December 4th release date, The Glen Winters Project is ready to share this latest album with the world.Once upon a magical time, you could turn on the radio and listen for hours without turning the dial. The melodic hard rock of the 70s-early 80s was everywhere: blasting from boom boxes, car stereos, and out the windows of most suburban American homes. Bands like Jefferson Starship, Chicago, Deep Purple, and Loverboy ruled the airwaves. If you're in a specific age range, you not only remember that era with deep fondness but also have a physical reaction when you hear that music today. We transport back to a simpler time when we didn't have to listen to music that's 40 years old to hear a great song.The Glen Winters Project is that band! Their entire vibe hearkens back to the era when lyrics meant something, when melody, riffs, and soaring vocals brought the music to life. There are loads of tribute bands doing a great job of paying homage to the bands of that era with faithful recreations of those classic songs. What if there was a band that combined the nostalgia trip with new original music?They released their first album of original music, "When I Feel Like This," in 2022, and their follow-up record, "Show On The Road", drops in time for the holidays on 12-4-2024. Both albums are filled with hook-laden, fist-pumping anthems we haven't heard in decades.

Video trailer for "The Show On The Road Album" featuring behind the scenes video clips filmed live by Vivian Rozane while recording all 14 new orininal songs.

