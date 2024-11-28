Modi 3.0: A New Era Of Employment And Infrastructure Development

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Central led by Prime Narendra Modi in its third term has continued its commitment to employment generation with significant developments across various sectors. This has been highlighted in recent reports.

According to information, by November 7, a series of initiatives have resulted in the creation of millions of jobs and this marks a transformative phase in the labour of the country.

In a major push aimed at creating government jobs, over 60,000 appointment letters have been issued to youth across Central ministries and departments. This move is being seen as the government's ongoing effort to address unemployment.

Along with this, the 2024-25 budget allocated a whopping Rs 2 lakh crore for job creation. This is indicative of a robust financial commitment to creating job opportunities.

The Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme has already benefited over 3.39 crore individuals, providing incentives to help them secure employment. This is complemented by another major scheme where one crore youths have been placed in internships with top companies, with stipends and one-time assistance enhancing their employability.

In order to enhance their skills, 20 lakh youths have been trained at over 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). These youths are being equipped with the skills needed to meet industry demands.

Moreover, the government has expedited the process of filling vacancies in big organisations like the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

The government has issued over 4,300 appointment letters, with an additional 5,000 positions in the recruitment process.

Large scale infrastructure projects have also contributed significantly to job creation. The Rs 4.19 lakh crore investment in key infrastructure sectors, including roads, ports, and railways, is expected to generate over 1.26 crore jobs.

In addition to this, the development of a major port in Vadhavan, Maharashtra is anticipated to create around 12 lakh jobs, while the establishment of 12 smart industrial cities across the country is projected to generate a staggering 40 lakh jobs.

The Central government's focus on boosting maritime heritage through the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Gujarat is also expected to create 22,000 jobs. The development of the complex is expected to create 15,000 direct and 7,500 indirect jobs.

In the transport sector in urban areas, the Chennai Metro Phase II project has created 9,000 skilled and 7,500 semi-skilled jobs, highlighting the increasing demand for infrastructure projects in cities.

The expansion of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund is expected to create 8.7 lakh jobs in the rural and agricultural sectors, improving livelihoods and stimulating growth in these key areas.

The electric vehicle sector has also seen major developments under the PM-Drive initiative, which is set to create jobs across the automobile industry.

The initiative promises job creation of 13 individuals per heavy-duty vehicle, 4 per three-wheeler, and 1 per two-wheeler produced, supporting the growing demand for green mobility solutions.

The setting up of the National Excellence Centre for Autonomous Vehicles (AVG) is estimated to create 23 lakh direct jobs in vehicle manufacturing, research, and development.