Kerala: BJP Seeks List Of Serving Govt Employees Who Received Social Welfare Pension

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 (IANS) Amid a massive outcry from several quarters, Kerala unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K. Surendran on Thursday said the state should release the list of serving government officials who had been receiving the state government's monthly Rs 1,600 social welfare pension amounts.

Notably, a verification done revealed the Kerala government's monthly Rs 1,600 social welfare pension being distributed is also being taken by at least 1,458 serving government officials including Gazetted officers.

According to estimates, a sum of Rs 23 lakh has been used to pay these serving government officials, till now.

Surendran said this has to be seriously dealt with and the Pinarayi Vijayan government is trying to cover it up.

"The reason why the list of serving government staff who have taken the social welfare pension is not being put out is because they would be pro CPI-M staff. The figures that have been put out is also understated as there could be many more. A shameful thing has happened," Surendran said, saying the government must come out with the list.

"Kerala Health Minister Veena George has to speak up as the list... a majority is from the Health department . In all fairness State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has to resign and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should make an apology, as there are many deserving people who should rightfully get this Rs 1,600 pension, presently out (of the beneficiary list)," added Surendran.

The blatant irregularities surfaced on Wednesday after a report prepared by the state-owned Information Kerala Mission (IKM) following a detailed examination of the software that disburses salaries and pensions.

Among those who are currently getting the pension include school and college teachers, employees working in the health and other departments of the state government .

Even as Balagopal has called for strict action into the matter, and also recommended recovery of the amount with interest, besides ordering disciplinary action against the wrong-doers, the list of the wrong doers is still awaited.

In Kerala, there are around six million (60 lakh) people who get a monthly social welfare pension and at times it goes into arrears too, since the state government exchequer is currently in dire straits.