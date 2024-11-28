Bodies Of 100 Afghan Migrants Transferred From Iran To Afghanistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Nov 28 (IANS) The bodies of 100 Afghan migrants who lost their lives in Iran have been transferred to Afghanistan in the past two months, local outlet reported.

The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to local officials in Afghanistan's frontier province of Nimroz, TOLOnews quoted Sayed Sulaiman Agha Baheer, deputy governor of Nimroz, as saying.

Thousands of Afghans to Iran daily in search of employment and support for their families, Xinhua news agency reported.

About 7 million Afghan refugees are reportedly living abroad, with the majority of them in Afghanistan's neighboring Pakistan and Iran.