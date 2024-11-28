Seychelles: Fourth Presidential Dialogue Marks Universal Children's Day

(MENAFN- APO Group)

President Wavel Ramkalawan hosted the fourth Presidential Dialogue in collaboration with the National Council for Children (NCC) to mark UN Universal Children's Day. The event, held under the theme“Listen to the Future,” brought together 19 students from across the nation, emphasizing the pivotal role of children as change-makers for a brighter tomorrow.

In his opening address, President Ramkalawan warmly welcomed the participants for this important occasion. He expressed particular appreciation for the interaction, which allow young minds to demonstrate their understanding of both current issues and future challenges facing the nation.

The dialogue, featured a lively question-and-answer session where students explored critical issues with the Head of State. Topics ranged from modernizing education through technology, combating bullying, increasing the number of local teachers, improving school infrastructure, resources, and sports facilities. The students also inquired about the President's personal experiences and his vision for the country's future.

Concluding the session, President Ramkalawan expressed gratitude for the students' thoughtful contributions, emphasizing how their ideas will inform policy and decision-making. He reiterated the importance of collective action in creating an environment where children can thrive and achieve their aspirations.

The event was graced by several key figures, including First Lady Linda Ramkalawan; Minister of Education Dr. Justin Valentin; Minister for Youth, Sports, and Family Marie-Céline Zialor; NCC CEO Yasmin Umarji; and teachers from Vijay International School, Praslin, and La Digue, alongside NCC staff.

This dialogue not only commemorated Universal Children's Day but also underscored Seychelles' commitment to nurturing its future generation through active engagement and meaningful discourse.

