Black Friday: Origins, Significance And Why It Matters To Businesses

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, has become synonymous with massive sales, bustling stores, and the start of the holiday shopping season. It has transformed into a key moment in the retail and significant economic impact for businesses.

Origins in Philadelphia: The chaotic beginnings

The term "Black Friday" was coined in the 1950s by officers in Philadelphia. It referred to the chaos that occurred on the Friday after Thanksgiving , as the city became flooded with shoppers and fans arriving for the annual Army-Navy game on Saturday. The traffic jams, overcrowded streets, and booming retail sales made the day particularly challenging for law enforcement and local businesses, earning it a negative connotation. The“black” in the name symbolized the grim experience of managing the chaos.

By the 1960s, the term spread beyond Philadelphia, becoming widely recognized as the busiest shopping day of the year.

| Here's why Black Friday is so big-Origin, date and global significance Accounting terms: From losses to profits

In the 1980s, retailers worked to change the negative image of Black Friday . They linked it to accounting terms, where "in the red" means losing money and "in the black" means making a profit. This made Black Friday known as the day retailers moved from losses to profits, showing economic success.

This new idea became popular with both consumers and businesses, turning Black Friday from a chaotic day into a symbol of financial success and marking the start of the holiday shopping season .

| Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: How to watch, what's new, who's performing Black Friday expands beyond a single day

Over time, Black Friday expanded beyond a single day of in-store sales. The rise of online shopping and the blending of deals with Cyber Monday has turned it into a multi-day or even week-long shopping event. Retailers offer deals well before the official day, and in some cases, Black Friday sales extend into the weekend and beyond.