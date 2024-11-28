Nine Killed, 40 Houses Buried By Landslides In Uganda
11/28/2024 10:15:17 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Kampala, Nov 28 (IANS) Nine bodies have been recovered, and more fatalities are feared following landslides in Uganda's eastern district of Bulambuli, an official said on Thursday.
Ramazan Twalla, the assistant chief administrative officer for Bulambuli, told Xinhua over the phone that the landslides swept through three sub-counties on Wednesday night, burying around 40 houses.
"I can confirm that nine bodies have so far been recovered this morning. The residents are still digging the soil and we expect to recover more bodies because many houses were buried," Twalla said.
"We expect the government to send in official search and rescue teams as well as humanitarian assistance in the form of food and temporary shelters," he added, Xinhua news agency reported.
The landslides were triggered by days of heavy downpour in the mountainous region, said Twalla.
