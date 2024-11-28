Trouble-Monger Booked After Circulating Hateful Posts On Social Media In J & K's Doda: Police
Date
11/28/2024 10:11:15 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Thursday said that it have booked a person for spreading hateful comments on social media hurting the religious sentiments in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement, the police said that a complaint was received in Police station Doda against one Juvenile (name withheld) for circulating hateful comments on social media which hurt the religious sentiments and there was apprehension to flair up serious Law and Order problem in the area.
ADVERTISEMENT
The police spokesman further stated that immediately after the receipt of the complaint, an FIR No. 290/2024 u/s 299/352 BNS, 67 IT Act was instantly registered against the nominated person at Police Station Doda.
ADVERTISEMENT
Acting instantly Doda Police swung into action and police parties were dispatched to different points and raids were conducted in the mid of night to apprehend the trouble-monger besides the entire security grid was kept on alert mode for the safety and security of the commoners. Finally after hectic efforts and with the support of locals the Police succeeded in apprehending the juvenile and produced him before Principal Magistrate juvenile Justice Board Doda wherefrom he was lodged for 15 days in Observatory Home in Jammu. Further investigation in the instant case is going.
SSP Doda Sandeep Mehta told that no law breaker will be spared and action under law will be initiated against anyone whosoever tries to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of district doda by his/her misdeeds, reads the statement.
Read Also
10 OGWs Arrested In Major Crackdown In J&K's Kathua
Need To Make Existing Laws More Stringent To Curb Vulgar Content On Social Media: Vaishnaw
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28112024000215011059ID1108936462
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.