Trouble-Monger Booked After Circulating Hateful Posts On Social Media In J & K's Doda: Police

In a statement, the police said that a complaint was received in Police station Doda against one Juvenile (name withheld) for circulating hateful comments on social media which hurt the religious sentiments and there was apprehension to flair up serious Law and Order problem in the area.

The police spokesman further stated that immediately after the receipt of the complaint, an FIR No. 290/2024 u/s 299/352 BNS, 67 IT Act was instantly registered against the nominated person at Police Station Doda.

Acting instantly Doda Police swung into action and police parties were dispatched to different points and raids were conducted in the mid of night to apprehend the trouble-monger besides the entire security grid was kept on alert mode for the safety and security of the commoners. Finally after hectic efforts and with the support of locals the Police succeeded in apprehending the juvenile and produced him before Principal Magistrate juvenile Justice Board Doda wherefrom he was lodged for 15 days in Observatory Home in Jammu. Further investigation in the instant case is going.

SSP Doda Sandeep Mehta told that no law breaker will be spared and action under law will be initiated against anyone whosoever tries to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of district doda by his/her misdeeds, reads the statement.

