Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11/28/2024 - 9:53 AM EST - Extendicare Inc. : Announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Revera Inc. and certain of its affiliates to acquire nine Class C long-term care homes located in Ontario and Manitoba and one parcel of vacant land located in Ontario. Extendicare Inc. shares T are trading up $0.03 at $10.57.



