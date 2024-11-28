Stocks In Play

Date
11/28/2024 10:10:44 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11/28/2024 - 9:53 AM EST - Extendicare Inc. : Announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Revera Inc. and certain of its affiliates to acquire nine Class C long-term care homes located in Ontario and Manitoba and one parcel of vacant land located in Ontario. Extendicare Inc.
shares T are trading up $0.03 at $10.57.
