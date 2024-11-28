Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Traffic Management Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global space traffic management market reached a value of nearly $14.67 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $14.67 billion in 2023 to $23.69 billion in 2028 at a rate of 10.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2028 and reach $39.14 billion in 2033.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the growing investments in space exploration and satellite launches, growth of satellite mega-constellations and heightened awareness of space debris. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include limited availability and accessibility of space situational awareness (SSA) data.

Going forward, the increasing number of satellites launches, rising concerns over space congestion, strong economic growth in emerging markets and increasing urban populations will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the space traffic management market in the future include budget constraints.

The space traffic management market is segmented by activity into space situational awareness, space debris remediation, space orbit management and launch vehicle operation. The space situational awareness market was the largest segment of the space traffic management market segmented by activity, accounting for 60.4% or $8.86 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the space debris remediation segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the space traffic management market segmented by activity, at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2023-2028.

The space traffic management market is segmented by application into communication, earth and space observation, navigation, global positioning system and surveillance, technology development and education and other applications. The communication market was the largest segment of the space traffic management market segmented by application, accounting for 70.1% or $10.28 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the communication segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the space traffic management market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2023-2028.

The space traffic management market is segmented by end-use into civil, government, commercial, military and other end-use. The commercial market was the largest segment of the space traffic management market segmented by end-use, accounting for 73.6% or $10.8 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the commercial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the space traffic management market segmented by end-use, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2023-2028.

The space traffic management market is segmented by orbit into LEO, MEO and elliptical, GEO. The LEO market was the largest segment of the space traffic management market segmented by orbit, accounting for 89.5% or $13.13 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the LEO segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the space traffic management market segmented by orbit, at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the space traffic management market, accounting for 71.5% or $10.49 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the space traffic management market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.2% and 12.4% respectively. These will be followed by South America and the Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.8% and 11.2% respectively.

The global space traffic management market is highly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 54.25% of the total market in 2023. Ariane Group was the largest competitor with a 7.12% share of the market, followed by ANSYS, Inc with 6.96%, Northrop Grumman with 6.18%, Lockheed Martin Corporation with 6.01%, L3Harris Technologies Inc. with 5.93%, Boeing with 5.27%, Airbus with 4.96%, RTX Corporation with 4.12%, BAE Systems Plc. with 4.05% and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. with 3.94%.

The top opportunities in the space traffic management market segmented by orbit will arise in the LEO segment, which will gain $8.19 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the space traffic management market segmented by activity will arise in the space situational awareness segment, which will gain $5.11 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the space traffic management market segmented by application will arise in the communication segment, which will gain $6.52 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the space traffic management market segmented by end use will arise in the commercial segment, which will gain $6.94 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The space traffic management market size will gain the most in the USA at $4.92 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the space traffic management market include integration of AI to improve prediction accuracy, developing innovative solutions to promote sustainable space operations, deployment of new missions to increase space situational awareness, strategic partnerships and collaborations among market players, introduction of new technology for mapping and analyzing space debris.

Player-adopted strategies in the space traffic management market should focus on improving portfolio through participation in space surveillance and early warning projects to enhance situational awareness in space, mitigate collision risks and contribute to the sustainable management of space activities, improving portfolio through collaborations to harness topology optimization capabilities to help design a lander, expanding product portfolio through strategic cooperation to enhance military satellite communication, strengthening business operations through strategic realignment to enhance mission delivery effectiveness and strategic investment representing a significant contribution to the sustainability of the space environment for future generations.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends space traffic management companies to focus on integrating AI in space debris monitoring, focus on innovative debris management solutions, focus on expanding space situational awareness missions, focus on technological advancements for space debris analysis, focus on space debris remediation and space orbit management segments, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships for space traffic management, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on communication and earth observation applications and focus on commercial and government end-use segments.

