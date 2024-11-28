Santa Barbara Wine Expert And Global Communicator Jamie Knee Named Among Top 50 Women In Wine And Spirits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jamie Knee, Global Wine Communicator in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Wine Expert Jamie Knee Named Top 50 Most Influential Women in Wine and Spirits

- Jamie Knee SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- - Jamie Knee, Santa Barbara's premier wine expert and a global advocate for wine education, has been named one of the Top 50 Most Influential Women in Wine and Spirits by WINWSA (Women in Wine & Spirits Awards). This recognition celebrates Jamie's dynamic contributions as an international wine educator , independent wine judge, and storyteller, who bridges cultures through the art of wine.With a career spanning luxury wine tastings, global wine tours, and professional wine judging, Jamie is renowned for her ability to make wine education engaging and accessible. Through her platforms, Petite Wine Traveler and Montecito Wine Society, she inspires wine enthusiasts to explore the world of wine with curiosity and connection.“Being recognized among the Top 50 Women in Wine is truly humbling,” Jamie said.“This honor drives me to continue sharing the culture and craft of wine, both here in Santa Barbara and around the globe. My mission is to educate, inspire, and connect people through wine-one story, one glass, and one experience at a time.”A Global Voice for Wine EducationJamie Knee's expertise extends far beyond her home base in Santa Barbara. As a global wine communicator and educator, she has led immersive wine tours in world-renowned regions such as France, Italy, and Spain. Her engaging storytelling, combined with her deep industry knowledge, has made her a sought-after wine presenter at luxury events, international seminars, and private tastings.In addition to her work as an educator, Jamie serves as an independent wine judge, bringing her expertise to competitions where she evaluates wines for quality, innovation, and regional character. Her ability to connect audiences with the craftsmanship and history behind each bottle has solidified her reputation as a leader in the wine industry.About Jamie KneeJamie Knee is a Santa Barbara-based wine expert, global educator, and founder of Petite Wine Traveler. Her passion for wine and travel has taken her to some of the world's most celebrated wine regions, where she curates memorable experiences that blend education with exploration. As an international wine judge, Jamie brings her expertise to competitions while championing the stories and traditions that define the wine world.To book Jamie Knee for speaking engagements or wine events, visit:contact/For the full list of WINWSA Top 50 honorees, visit: .Jamie KneeFounder, Petite Wine TravelerJamieknee@ petitewinetraveler

