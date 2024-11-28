Kuwait FM: Holding 162Nd GCC Session Mirrors Joint Keenness On Bolstering Council

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Al-Yahya touched on Yemen, expressing support for security and stability in the country to pave the way for conciliation according to the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanisms, outcome of the comprehensive national dialogue and the UNSC 2216.

He noted the joint responsibility to address "sticking issues in Iraq" for sake of boosting security and stability in this country. "To attain this goal, we affirm the necessity that the Republic of Iraq abide by the full of the State of Kuwait, its territorial sanctity, respecting all international and bilateral accords, relevant UN resolutions namely the UNG resolution 833 (1993) on demarcating the Kuwaiti-Iraqi borders until the mark 162.

The minister expressed appreciation for the efforts by the GCC states particularly Saudi Arabia to nudge the Iraqi government hold serious and constructive dialogue to complete the marine borders demarcation beyond the mark 162 for sake of bolstering good neighborliness relations and regional stability.

Al-Yahya affirmed necessity to resume meetings of the Kuwait-Iraqi legal-technical teams tasked with the borders issue and re-called upon Baghdad to adhere to the convention of regulating sea navigation via Khor Abdullah, signed by the two neighboring countries on April 29, 2012.

He renewed the call for resuming meetings of the commission to regulate navigation via the sea passageway.

On the humanitarian level, he underscored the central role of the UN in following up on the files of the Kuwaiti prisoners, the missing and third-country citizens, the Kuwaiti properties including the national archive, calling on the UNSG to continue following up on these topics. In this regard, he emphasized necessity to return to the mechanism of appointing a senior-level coordinator, in light of the approaching end of (the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq) UNAMI's mandate. (end)

