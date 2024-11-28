Fragments Of Downed Missile Damage Energy Facility In Khmelnytskyi Region
11/28/2024 9:09:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fragments from a downed Russian missile struck and damaged an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region this morning.
Khmelnytskyi Regional Governor Serhii Tiurin announced this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.
"During the attack, our air defense forces intercepted six missiles. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. However, a private household suffered damage -- an outbuilding and the roof of a house were hit. Additionally, an energy supply facility was damaged by fragments from a downed missile. An investigation team is working to identify the munitions and assess the extent of the damage," Tiurin said.
He added that power restoration efforts were already underway. Some boiler houses are currently operating on generators and cogeneration units, while in certain communities, heat and water are being supplied alternately.
Tiurin added that According to preliminary estimates, power should be fully restored to all affected settlements in the Khmelnytskyi region by the end of the day.
