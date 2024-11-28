عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fragments Of Downed Missile Damage Energy Facility In Khmelnytskyi Region

Fragments Of Downed Missile Damage Energy Facility In Khmelnytskyi Region


11/28/2024 9:09:41 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fragments from a downed Russian missile struck and damaged an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region this morning.

Khmelnytskyi Regional Governor Serhii Tiurin announced this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"During the attack, our air defense forces intercepted six missiles. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. However, a private household suffered damage -- an outbuilding and the roof of a house were hit. Additionally, an energy supply facility was damaged by fragments from a downed missile. An investigation team is working to identify the munitions and assess the extent of the damage," Tiurin said.

Read also: Air defense systems needed in Ukraine, not in depots - Zelensky following Russian strike

He added that power restoration efforts were already underway. Some boiler houses are currently operating on generators and cogeneration units, while in certain communities, heat and water are being supplied alternately.

Tiurin added that According to preliminary estimates, power should be fully restored to all affected settlements in the Khmelnytskyi region by the end of the day.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN28112024000193011044ID1108936324


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search