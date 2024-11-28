Kuwait FM: Holding 162Nd GCC Session Mirrors Joint Keenness On Bolstering Council

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya affirmed on Thursday that the holding of the preparatory consultative meeting of the 162nd session of the Ministerial Council of the 45th GCC summit embodies depth of the brotherly bonds among the council member states and the joint keenness on strengthening the Gulf ranks' unity.

Minister Al-Yahya, the chair of the session, said in his keynote statement at today's meeting that it is a crucial step to pursue the strengthening of integration and a to follow up on regional and international developments that warrant deeper coordination and more unified stands. Moreover, "Today we are within grasp of a renewed opportunity to continue capitalizing on had been accomplished and draw up a future roadmap for more stability and prosperity for our region," he stated.

Minister Al-Yahya continued that the meeting coincides with a critical period in the region and the world, where challenges have been mounting and crises being aggravated, thus "we need to stand in a single line and act with the joint responsibility spirit to face the hazards threatening the regional security and stability." Al-Yahda alluded to, among other dramatic tragedies, the plights suffered by the Palestinian people.

He renewed the principled and unwavering support for the just Palestinian cause to ensure the uncompromising rights of the Palestinian people namely their right to establish the independent state until the June 4th line, with Jerusalem as its capital.

The minister appealed to the international community to bear its humanitarian and legal responsibilities toward the unarmed Palestinian people and stop the brutal attacks on them. "We also stress on the necessity to dispatch humanitarian aid to Gaza quickly while establishing international protection for the Palestinian people," he emphasized.

Al-Yahya praised efforts undertaken by the ministerial committee of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit and its pivotal role under presidency of Saudi Arabia in support of the Palestinian cause, as well as boosting the diplomatic and relief efforts to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. "We renew our backing for the blessed efforts masterminded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its command of the international coalition for supporting the recognition of the State of Palestine." "We cannot ignore the continuing Israeli offensives on Arab territories notably Lebanon and Syria, as they constitute blatant breach of the international law and sovereignty norms," he said, acclaiming the cease-fire accord in Lebanon, hoping that this move would lead to implementing the UNSC resolution 1701. Moreover in this regard, he underscored necessity to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and stability, rejecting any bids to encroach upon its lands and security. "We also renew our support for Syria's unity and stability and call for ending external meddling that aggravate conditions in the region," Al-Yahya continued. (more) fk

MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108936300