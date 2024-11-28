DSV, 1143 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT
Date
11/28/2024 9:00:51 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1143
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock) has informed DSV A/S (DSV) that BlackRock has changed its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets in DSV as follows:
1. change as of 22 November 2024
| BlackRock's share capital and voting rights in DSV
| Holding in DSV A/S previously
| Holding in DSV as of 22 November 2024
| Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
| 5.86%
| 4.99%
| Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
| 0.49%
| 0.99%
| BlackRock's total share capital and voting rights in %
| 6.36%
| 5.98%
As of 22 November 2024, BlackRock, Inc. directly or indirectly controls 14,402,015 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 5.98% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV A/S.
2. change as of 25 November 2024
| BlackRock's share capital and voting rights in DSV
| Holding in DSV A/S previously
| Holding in DSV as of 25 November 2024
| Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
| 4.99%
| 5.02%
| Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
| 0.99%
| 0.99%
| BlackRock's total share capital and voting rights in %
| 5.98%
| 6.02%
As of 25 November 2024, BlackRock, Inc. directly or indirectly controls 14,485,064 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 6.02% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV A/S.
3. change as of 26 November 2024
| BlackRock's share capital and voting rights in DSV
| Holding in DSV A/S previously
| Holding in DSV as of 26 November 2024
| Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
| 5.02%
| 4.86%
| Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
| 0.99%
| 1.15%
| BlackRock's total share capital and voting rights in %
| 6.02%
| 6.02%
As of 26 November 2024, BlackRock, Inc. directly or indirectly controls 14,475,573 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 6.02% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV A/S.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, ...
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachment
1143 - Announcement (28.11.2024) - Major shareholder announcement
MENAFN28112024004107003653ID1108936291
