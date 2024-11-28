Sampo Plc: Managers’ Transactions (Magnusson)
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 28 November at 3:30 pm EET
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Magnusson)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Torbjörn Magnusson
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 86412/10/14
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-11-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: 40.5071 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 6,000 Volume weighted average price: 40.5071 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-11-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: 40.5113 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 6,000 Volume weighted average price: 40.5113 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-11-28
Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 625 Unit price: 302.08 DKK
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 625 Volume weighted average price: 302.08 DKK
____________________________________________
In total, all disposals reported above are 12,625 shares.
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
