Liven AS 2025 Financial Calendar
Date
11/28/2024 8:46:07 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2025, Liven AS will publish its consolidated unaudited interim financial reports as follows:
30.01.2024 – for the 12 months and IV quarter of 2024;
30.04.2025 – for the 3 months and I quarter of 2025;
31.07.2025 – for the 6 months and II quarter of 2025;
30.10.2025 – for the 9 months and III quarter of 2025.
Joonas Joost
Liven AS CFO
E-mail: ...
MENAFN28112024004107003653ID1108936268
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.