Liven AS 2025 Financial Calendar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2025, Liven AS will publish its consolidated unaudited interim reports as follows:

30.01.2024 – for the 12 months and IV quarter of 2024;

30.04.2025 – for the 3 months and I quarter of 2025;

31.07.2025 – for the 6 months and II quarter of 2025;

30.10.2025 – for the 9 months and III quarter of 2025.

Joonas Joost

Liven AS CFO

E-mail: ...