President Boakai Issues Clarification On The Role And Authority Of Acting Heads Of Government Institution

His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, has issued a directive to clarify the role and authority of acting heads of Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions (MACs). This move aims to enhance operational efficiency, ensure adherence to established processes, and maintain the smooth functioning of institutions.

The directive follows reports that some acting heads make unauthorized decisions of major policy implications during the temporary absence of substantive leaders. These actions, President Boakai noted, have led to confusion, disrupted policy continuity, and, in some instances, weakened the authority of heads of these entities.

In his directive, President Boakai emphasized that acting heads are to serve strictly as Officers in Charge, with their primary responsibility being the implementation of decisions and policies previously approved by the substantive heads of their respective entities.

To prevent any further disruptions, the President has mandated the following measures:

1. Limited Authority: Acting heads are authorized only to execute financial, personnel, and policy decisions that were pre-approved by the substantive head before their departure.

2. Consultation for Urgent Matters: In situations where the substantive head is unavailable due to illness, incapacity, suspension, dismissal, or other urgent matters, the acting head must seek prior approval from the Office of the President before taking any significant actions.

President Boakai stressed that this directive is designed to safeguard the integrity of government operations and ensure consistency with established procedures. "Acting heads must recognize their temporary roles and refrain from exceeding their authority. Such actions can disrupt governance and erode public trust," the President stated.

The President has directed that all government institutions, including acting heads and officers in charge, immediately adhere to these guidelines. The Office of the President will actively monitor compliance to uphold the principles of accountability and effective governance.

