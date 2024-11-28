Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: How To Watch, What's New, Who's Performing

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved and highly anticipated tradition in American culture. Held annually on Thanksgiving morning in New York City, it attracts around 3.5 million spectators in person and draws millions more via television broadcasts nationwide. Sponsored by the department store chain Macy's, the parade is widely regarded as the official kickoff to the holiday season.

A beloved American tradition: A grand spectacle of entertainment

Since its debut in 1924, the Thanksgiving Day Parade has evolved into a spectacular event featuring a diverse array of entertainment. With a dazzling lineup of elaborate floats, towering balloons, marching bands, and performances by popular artists, the parade is a vibrant display of holiday cheer. Iconic character balloons, such as those depicting Spider-Man, Snoopy, and Mickey Mouse, continue to capture the hearts of viewers.

The 98th annual parade

This year marks the 98th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will take place on Thursday (November 28), beginning at 8:30 a.m. It promises to captivate millions of spectators and TV viewers alike with its colorful floats, majestic balloons, star-studded performances, and the highly anticipated arrival of Santa Claus.

A key part of the holiday season

A key part of the American holiday season, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade also plays an important role in Macy's holiday marketing strategy. The event boosts tourism in New York City and showcases American creativity, especially through the innovative floats and balloons crafted by Macy's Studios. Overall, the parade is a joyful celebration of tradition, unity, and the spirit of the season.