No FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks On Sikhs During US Trip? Varanasi Court Says...
11/28/2024 8:36:32 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Varanasi court rejects the application filed seeking registration of an FIR against congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks on Sikhs during his recent US trip (September 2024).
Rahul Gandhi gave a speech in Washington DC on September 10, where he reportedly said, "The fight is about if a Sikh is allowed to wear a turban in India, or whether a Sikh is allowed to wear a kara in India, or if a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And this is for all religions."
