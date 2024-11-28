Asia Mostly Rises On Korean Rate Cut

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher on Thursday after Wall Street rally stalled overnight and as investors assessed a surprise interest rate cut by South Korea.

In Japan, the 225 recovered 214.09 points, or 0.6%, to 38,349.06.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index shed 236.17 points, or 1.2%, to 19,366.96

The of Korea unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.0%. watchers polled by Reuters had forecast the BOK to pause its policy easing this month, following a 25 bps cut in October.

Australian markets jumped to a new record.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 dipped 34.49 points, or 0.9%, to 3,872.55.

In Taiwan, the Taiex stumbled 35.88 points, or 0.2%, to 22,298.90.

In Korea, the Kospi index eked ahead 1.61 points, or 0.1%, to 2,504.67.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index moved ahead 29.16 points, or 0.8%, at 3,737.35.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 dumped 159.35 points, or 1.2%, to 13,053.56

In Australia, the ASX 200 advanced 37.67 points, or 0.5%, to 8,444.34.











