Asia Mostly Rises On Korean Rate Cut
Date
11/28/2024 8:30:32 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher on Thursday after Wall Street rally stalled overnight and as investors assessed a surprise interest rate cut by South Korea.
In Japan, the NIKKEI 225 index recovered 214.09 points, or 0.6%, to 38,349.06.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index shed 236.17 points, or 1.2%, to 19,366.96
The bank of Korea unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.0%. market watchers polled by Reuters had forecast the BOK to pause its policy easing this month, following a 25 bps cut in October.
Australian markets jumped to a new record.
In other markets
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 dipped 34.49 points, or 0.9%, to 3,872.55.
In Taiwan, the Taiex stumbled 35.88 points, or 0.2%, to 22,298.90.
In Korea, the Kospi index eked ahead 1.61 points, or 0.1%, to 2,504.67.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index moved ahead 29.16 points, or 0.8%, at 3,737.35.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 dumped 159.35 points, or 1.2%, to 13,053.56
In Australia, the ASX 200 advanced 37.67 points, or 0.5%, to 8,444.34.
MENAFN28112024000212011056ID1108936213
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.