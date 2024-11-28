COP29 NGO Coalition Acclaims Azerbaijan's Climate Achievements

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
On November 28, the COP29 NGO Coalition issued a statement
regarding the“Baku Turn,” highlighting Azerbaijan's pivotal role
in advancing climate action during COP29.
Azernews present the statement:
“The COP29 NGO Coalition, which brings together nearly 500 civil
society organizations from over 100 countries, congratulates the
Azerbaijani government on the high-level organization of COP29, and
considers the adoption of important decisions such as the
definition of new climate finance, the activation of Article 6 of
the Paris Agreement, and the launch of the Loss and Damage Fund
under the Azerbaijani Presidency of COP29 as a significant step
forward,” the statement read.
It noted that the Coalition represents civil society from least
developed and developing countries, making up 84 percent of its
members. While acknowledging a desire for higher allocations in new
climate finance, the Coalition emphasized the historic nature of
reaching a consensus among 198 parties with varying
perspectives.
“We believe that reaching this agreement is the result of
collective efforts and is a historic moment for Baku. We are
confident that the call for increased funding in the document will
be an important reference point for future negotiations in the COP
process. We will continue to actively work to strengthen climate
action in the post-COP29 period, benefit from the legacy of COP29,
and spare no effort to continue the strategic line in this
direction,” the statement added.
The COP29 NGO Coalition, established earlier this year at the
initiative of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, has expanded
significantly during the conference. It has fostered an inclusive
environment, enabling NGOs from the Global South, including those
unable to physically attend COP29, to participate actively.
The Coalition has also made significant contributions beyond
COP29, such as organizing an international conference on November
15, 2024, focused on South-South cooperation among NGOs from
Non-Aligned Movement countries. This initiative resulted in a joint
statement, signed by representatives from 1,023 NGOs and public
activists from 137 countries, supporting the role of NGOs in
advancing climate action.
Ramil Iskanderli, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the
Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, emphasized the growing global
recognition of Azerbaijan's initiatives.“The policy pursued by the
Azerbaijani state is met with great sympathy and respect in the
Global South, and our country is gradually becoming a strong voice
of the Global South. We believe that the time has come to establish
the Global South NGO Platform,” he said.
