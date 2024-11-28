COP29 NGO Coalition Acclaims Azerbaijan's Climate Achievements

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On November 28, the COP29 NGO Coalition issued a statement regarding the“Baku Turn,” highlighting Azerbaijan's pivotal role in advancing climate action during COP29.

Azernews present the statement:

“The COP29 NGO Coalition, which brings together nearly 500 civil society organizations from over 100 countries, congratulates the Azerbaijani on the high-level organization of COP29, and considers the adoption of important decisions such as the definition of new climate finance, the activation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, and the launch of the Loss and Damage Fund under the Azerbaijani Presidency of COP29 as a significant step forward,” the statement read.

It noted that the Coalition represents civil society from least developed and developing countries, making up 84 percent of its members. While acknowledging a desire for higher allocations in new climate finance, the Coalition emphasized the historic nature of reaching a consensus among 198 parties with varying perspectives.

“We believe that reaching this agreement is the result of collective efforts and is a historic moment for Baku. We are confident that the call for increased funding in the document will be an important reference point for future negotiations in the COP process. We will continue to actively work to strengthen climate action in the post-COP29 period, benefit from the legacy of COP29, and spare no effort to continue the strategic line in this direction,” the statement added.

The COP29 NGO Coalition, established earlier this year at the initiative of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, has expanded significantly during the conference. It has fostered an inclusive environment, enabling NGOs from the Global South, including those unable to physically attend COP29, to participate actively.

The Coalition has also made significant contributions beyond COP29, such as organizing an international conference on November 15, 2024, focused on South-South cooperation among NGOs from Non-Aligned Movement countries. This initiative resulted in a joint statement, signed by representatives from 1,023 NGOs and public activists from 137 countries, supporting the role of NGOs in advancing climate action.

Ramil Iskanderli, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, emphasized the growing global recognition of Azerbaijan's initiatives.“The policy pursued by the Azerbaijani state is met with great sympathy and respect in the Global South, and our country is gradually becoming a strong voice of the Global South. We believe that the time has come to establish the Global South NGO Platform,” he said.