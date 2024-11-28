Russian Large-Scale Attack Causes Damage Across 14 Ukrainian Regions SES

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 28, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, causing significant damage in 14 regions.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

The strikes targeted the capital Kyiv, Kyiv region, as well as Vinnytsia, Odesa, Volyn, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, and Sumy regions.

Damage was reported to private houses, high-rise buildings (including one in Kharkiv), garages.

Also, infrastructure facilities are damaged in Rivne, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia regions.

Over 320 rescuers and 80 units of SES equipment are currently engaged in recovery operations. Specialized sapper units have been deployed in Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia regions to handle unexploded ordnance and ensure safety.

in, not in

As previously reported, early on November 28, Russia launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine inflicting damage on its energy infrastructure.

Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 76 cruise missiles, three guided aerial missiles, and 35 drones during the attack.