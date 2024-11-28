Polish Farmers May Resume Border Blockades, Border Guard Service Warns

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite the current free flow of traffic at all border checkpoints between Ukraine and Poland, there is still the possibility of renewed border blockades by Polish farmers.

Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), Andrii Demchenko said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"It cannot be ruled out that the farmers may resume their protest actions at the border, but as of now, traffic is moving freely at all checkpoints," he said.

According to Demchenko, the SBGS is closely cooperating with their Polish colleagues to monitor the situation.

"We are constantly exchanging information to clarify all the necessary details that affect the flow of traffic. If our Polish colleagues receive any information regarding the resumption of border blockades by farmers, they will immediately inform us," noted the spokesperson.

As previously reported, on November 23, Polish farmers blocked cargo traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni border checkpoint, disrupting operations temporarily. The blockade ended the following evening.

Polish agrarians have warned of a potential large-scale protest after December 10, threatening to block all border checkpoints between Poland and Ukraine.

Farmers are dissatisfied with the Polish government's unfulfilled promises, including subsidies for agricultural production, tax relief measures, and opposition to a potential EU trade deal with South American countries.