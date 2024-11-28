HYTN Receives Opening Order And Import Permits From The UK's 4C Labs, Prepares Products For Export

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN, FSE: 85W0, OTC PINK: HYTNF) (“HYTN” or“the Company”), a company specializing in the development, formulation, and of psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis and psilocybin, is pleased to announce the receipt of initial orders and permits from the UK's 4C Labs, marking a significant milestone in their partnership. This achievement allows HYTN to begin exporting premium cannabis-based pharmaceuticals to the UK under the company's recently established agreements. The first shipment, manufactured by HYTN under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards, reflects HYTN's commitment to expanding its global reach and providing high-quality cannabis products to international markets.

“We are thrilled to take this next step with 4C Labs,” stated Elliot McKerr, Chief Executive Officer of HYTN.“This milestone underscores the strength of our collaboration and signals the shift from a domestic to international cannabis company.”

HYTN notes the receipt of this initial order and importation permits required the company to obtain registration on the UK's National Drugs Control System (NDS) which has since been completed. Now registered, HYTN is permitted to transact with UK companies that hold a UK domestic controlled drug or domestic drug precursor licence.

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Innovations Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids and psilocybe-derived tryptamines. HYTN is dedicated to becoming a premier provider of these products across all federally regulated markets. The Company accomplishes this by strategically identifying market opportunities and effectively bringing innovative products to market through its advanced development platform.

About 4C LABS Ltd.

4C LABS is a Canadian based Medical Cannabis company which is building a vertically integrated, quality-driven infrastructure for procuring and delivering premium medical cannabis products to the UK, EU and other international regulated markets.

4C LABS focuses on launching products in regulated markets with an additional focus on research and development of new and innovative plant based therapeutic finished product forms that can be introduced to the 4C catalogue.

About Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

Good manufacturing practice guidelines provide guidance for manufacturing, testing, and quality assurance to ensure that a manufactured product is safe for human consumption or use. Many countries have legislated that manufacturers follow GMP procedures and create their own GMP guidelines that correspond with their legislation.

