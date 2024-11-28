Third Edition of Evolvin’ Women Forum Celebrates Female Talent and Impact in the Workforce, in Partnership with DMCC

(MENAFN- Alto ) • The Evolvin’ Women Forum’s third edition took place in Dubai on 26 November 2024, in partnership with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

• Under the theme of ‘Developing Talent, Creating Impact’, the event celebrated the remarkable achievements of the participants in the Evolvin’ Women program, with a keynote from Feryal Ahmadi, COO of DMCC.

• The event saw the attendance of 180 which included participants from the Evolvin’ Women programme and key strategic partners including Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Accor, Marriott, DHL, Accenture, PwC’s Academy, GSB Capital, Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO), and more.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 28 November 2024: Evolvin' Women, a social enterprise dedicated to the advancement of women in developing countries, concluded the third edition of the Evolvin’ Women Forum today in Dubai. In partnership with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), and under the theme of ‘Developing Talent, Creating Impact’, the event highlighted the remarkable successes of women who have participated in the Evolvin’ Women programme, and the immense progress they have made towards shaping their futures.



Opening the event with a powerful keynote, Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC, expressed the importance of supporting women’s empowerment in the workforce: "At DMCC, we are proud to support the Evolvin’ Women Forum, a transformative platform that continues to empower women through education and career opportunities and drive meaningful, sustainable change in advancing gender equality and social mobility. By equipping women with the tools, knowledge and support to build successful careers, we are shaping a future where opportunity is truly equitable and progress is a shared achievement. DMCC is unwavering in its commitment to this partnership, and we will continue to invest in initiatives that create lasting, tangible impact in the lives of women and drive sustainable development across the region.”



Partnering with a number of stakeholders in developing countries, Evolvin’ Women is an end-to-end platform for talent development within the hospitality, logistics, luxury retail, and financial sectors. The organisation strives to provide comprehensive and tailored support to women from emerging countries who lack access to employment opportunities due to personal, political or cultural circumstances.



The aim is to not only equip women with the necessary knowledge and tools for success but also to connect them with employers seeking a more diverse and inclusive workforce. While the goal is to develop female talent, Evolvin’ Women invests its profit to fund scholarships for women victims of early forced marriage.



The forum was a true celebration of the women in the program—each one a shining example of resilience, strength, and leadership. The event’s discussions not only shared the success stories of the program’s participants but also provided an inspiring platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange.



Assia Riccio, CEO and Founder of Evolvin’ Women, expressed her pride in the growth of the women involved: "Today’s forum was about celebrating the journeys these women have been on—their resilience, their leadership, and the impact they are having on their communities. None of this would be possible without the support of our partners who have been instrumental in their success. These women have proven that with the right support and mentorship, they can achieve anything. Seeing their confidence, hearing their stories, and witnessing their success is a true testament to the power of the Evolvin’ Women program."



Throughout the event, attendees were immersed in inspiring discussions and stories of transformation. The forum featured two panel discussions centered on ‘Creating Impact’ and ‘Developing Talent.’ These panels brought together Evolvin’ Women participants, strategic partners, and industry leaders to share knowledge and underscore the importance of skill development and professional growth in driving meaningful change.



The day also included a special segment on Kutafiti Afrika, a newly launched non-profit organisation established by Evolvin’ Women with head office in Kenya that provides training, employment, and farming opportunities to single mother victims of early marriage and violence.



Strategic partnerships have been key to Evolvin’ Women’s ongoing success, and this year’s forum reflected the strength of these relationships. Evolvin' Women’s long-standing partnership with DMCC, in particular, has played a pivotal role in providing business and operational support for the program.



As DMCC’s first CSR licence holder, Evolvin' Women continues to benefit from their ongoing collaboration. Furthermore, Evolvin' Women is proud to be one of the founding members of DMCC’s Sustainability Hub, which is the gateway to catalysing meaningful advancements across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives in the region.



