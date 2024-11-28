Khaleej Times Introduces Money-Back Guarantee for Advertisers

(MENAFN- S Factor) Khaleej Times, UAE’s leading newspaper has announced an initiative designed to enhance advertisers’ confidence and deliver measurable results. Under the new Brand Increase Guarantee Program, marketers who invest a minimum of $50,000 in display advertising on khaleejtimesover 60 days are assured of achieving an increase in brand lift—or they will receive a complete refund.

To ensure credibility, Khaleej Times has partnered with Readwhere Digital, a third-party research firm, to conduct a study to measure and evaluate the marketer’s campaign. These studies will assess campaign performance across key metrics, including brand awareness, favorability, message association, and purchase intent.



Jitin Choudhary, Director, Readwhere Digital said, “We are thrilled to partner with Khaleej Times on the Brand Increase Guarantee Program. With custom brand studies, advertisers get real, measurable results – brand awareness, favourability, and purchase intent, all backed by a guarantee. Khaleej Times is redefining how brands engage in this market. This partnership offers advertisers a unique chance to make a powerful impact.”



Additionally, Khaleej Times is also working on the launch of a new thought-leadership platform titled KT Talks, which will allow brands/marketers to publish content on khaleejtimesusing the same publishing tools and CMS as the editorial team. It’s the region’s first and most advanced tool for marketers who want to create, curate, and distribute their own thought-leadership content.



“It’s a more organic presentation of a company’s content, using the same tools as our editors, reporters, and contributors, but transparently labelled so readers understand where the content is coming from,” said Charles Yardley, KT’s Chief Executive Officer.



Michael Jabri-Pickett, Editor-in-Chief said that the UAE’s leading multimedia platform is benchmarking with innovation, advanced technology, and impactful content for diverse audiences. “Khaleej Times is transforming rapidly and these enhanced media products will help our clients deliver on their objectives. Just as we want to tell great, original stories and help our readers navigate life in the UAE; we also want to help our clients take full advantage of KT’s position in the market so they can grow their brand.”

