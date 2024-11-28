(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "They tell me there's 2,500 people here looking for a pardon," President Joe Biden told a crowd at the White House on Monday. Those words didn't precede an announcement of any actual clemency requests being granted to the

16,396 people currently petitioning this administration for a commutation or a pardon . Instead, they were said, in jest, just before the POTUS "pardoned" two turkeys, ironically sending them to an "interpretive center" where they will be held captive.

On November 20th, 60 members of Congress signed and delivered to President Biden

a letter imploring him to utilize the clemency power uniquely bestowed upon his office. "So many people who are serving extensive sentences today are there because of crimes that are victimless. That is astonishing, and it should be dealt with," said Rep. Jim

Clyburn (D-SC) at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol.

President Biden continues to pardon turkeys, not prisoners. Use your voice for those who can't speak for themselves.

President Biden replied to the turkeys, rather than his longtime allies in Congress, "Based on your temperament and your commitment to being productive members of society, I hereby pardon Peach and Blossom."

Rubis has served 27 years of a 40 year federal prison sentence based on non-violent cannabis trafficking charges from the late 1990s. With a record reflecting good behavior, Rubis has earned three college degrees and completed 30+ rehabilitation programs while incarcerated. He looks forward to a career in counseling once free.

Rubis and hundreds more like him are seeking commutation. Human beings committed to being productive members of society. It is time for President Biden to get serious about human rights and mass incarceration. It is time to free Edwin Rubis.

About Freedom Grow

Freedom Grow is an all-volunteer non-profit 501c3 organization helping cannabis prisoners regain freedom while supporting their sacrifices through 'The Wish Program'. The Wish Program helps prisoners with commissary money, books, magazines, family outreach, and public education.

This news article contains the opinion of Bill Levers, and while subjective, the facts of the story do not intend to present false or misleading information on the convicted individual or the legal matter and facts herein.

SOURCE Beard Bros Media

