Omdia Forecasts 32.7% Year On Year Increase In Large-Area OLED Shipments In 2025 Driven By IT OLED Growth

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipments of large-area OLEDs, those over 9-inches are expected to increase by 32.7% year-on-year (YoY) in 2025 according to Omdia. As large-area OLED shipments are estimated to climb by 116.5% YoY in 2024, growth will be primarily driven by the booming IT OLED , including monitors, notebooks and tablet PCs which are projected to experience triple digit YoY growth by the end of the year.

Large-area OLED shipment forecast in 2025 (million shipments)

South Korean makers who traditionally dominated the OLED TV display space are increasingly focusing on monitor OLEDs

to offset declines in the OLED TV display segment. Meanwhile, Chinese makers are ramping up production of OLED displays for PCs, tablets and notebooks aiming to capture a larger share of the IT OLED market ahead of the launch of their Gen 8.6 IT RGB OLED fab production facilities. Additionally, the introduction of the Apple iPad Pro OLED series in 2024 is envisaged to further boost tablet PC OLED shipments.

In 2025, large-area OLED shipments are projected to grow, led by IT OLEDs. Although growth will slow compared to 2024, double-digit gains are still anticipated. South Korean makers are shifting focus to monitor OLEDs, driven by demand for high-end and gaming models. Notebook PC OLED shipments will rise with Samsung Display's late-2025 launch of the first Gen 8.6 IT OLED fab, supported by growth in AI-powered, gaming, and premium notebooks. Tablet PC OLED growth will be slower, as lower-than-expected 2024 iPad Pro OLED shipments have made panel makers more cautious about production in 2025.

Geopolitical issues are also contributing to the growth of IT OLED shipments. Some global PC makers, concerned about geopolitical are increasingly turning to OLED displays while reducing their reliance on LCDs for high-end products. The shift towards OLEDs often involves more displays from South Korea which helps

reduce the use of China-made displays.



Reflecting on the findings from Omdia's research, Senior Research Manager Yoonsung Chung stated: "In 2025, OLED TV display shipments are forecast to remain slow with only a 1.4% YoY growth. The limited customer base, intense competition from LCD TVs and ongoing financial losses are leading TV OLED display makers to be more conservative. Instead, these manufacturers are increasing monitor OLEDs which are produced in the same Gen 8.5 fabs used for OLED TVs."

