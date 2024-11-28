Nextgen Digital Expands Cloud AI Hosting Fleet And Launches Marketing Campaign For Pcsections.Com

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms (“NextGen” or the“Company”) (CSE: NXT) is pleased to announce the purchase of additional workstations for its hardware-as-a-service business (“Cloud AI Hosting”), alongside the launch of a new digital marketing campaign for its platform, PCSections.com (“PCS”).

The two new workstations, each containing one graphics processing unit (“GPU”), are expected to generate revenue upon delivery and setup, enabling the Company to further increase its operational cashflow in the near-term. The delivery timeline is estimated at approximately one month. The workstations have been ordered from Ingram Micro, a Canadian electronics distributor for which PCS is an authorized reseller. This initiative underscores the synergy between the Company's business units, as PCS leverages its reseller status with its supplier Ingram Micro to secure workstations for the Company's Cloud AI Hosting business.

The expansion of Cloud AI Hosting marks a significant step toward NextGen's goal of building a larger fleet of GPUs for Cloud AI Hosting. The acquisition of additional workstations is anticipated to continue on a rolling basis to balance capacity and cost-effectiveness, while also anticipating the potential release of Nvidia's RTX 50 series GPUs next year.

In parallel, the Company has initiated an advertising campaign aimed at driving traffic and increasing sales on PCS. This campaign seeks to enhance PCS's visibility in the competitive e-commerce market, leveraging social media advertising to reach a broader audience.

Kevin Zhou, NextGen's Director of Platforms & Marketing, commented:“This milestone underscores NextGen's commitment to expanding Cloud AI Hosting by steadily building out our GPU fleet, which will enable us to meet increasing computing demands from AI users. Acquiring additional workstations on a rolling basis strengthens our capacity to adapt to future technological advancements. For PCS, the marketing campaign complements our recent platform upgrades, aimed at boosting visibility and attracting more customers.”

Joel Freudman, President & CEO of NextGen, added:“Building out our Cloud AI Hosting business represents an important step in NextGen's broader strategy to align with emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and Web3. These initiatives reinforce our commitment to business development and revenue growth in next-generation tech sectors while driving value for our shareholders.”

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen is a Canadian technology company specializing in the development and acquisition of revenue-generating micro-technology digital platforms. The Company currently operates e-commerce platform (“PCS”) and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called cloud AI hosting (“Cloud AI Hosting”). Both PCS and Cloud AI Hosting were developed in-house by NextGen. From time to time the Company also intends to evaluate and acquire or develop other micro-technology platforms.

NextGen is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at .

