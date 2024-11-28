Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend To Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES





MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to of record on December 27, 2024, payable on January 9, 2025. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.



