Growth in the historic period resulted from the rise in healthcare expenditure, rise in hemophilia prevalence and plasma therapy to treat COVID-19. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were pricing pressures from regulators and growth of recombinant coagulation factors.

Going forward, government initiatives for research and development in healthcare, blood plasma derivatives for osteoarthritis and rising number of plasma collection centers will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the blood plasma derivatives market in the future include regulatory challenges.



The blood plasma derivatives market is segmented by type into albumin, factor VIII, factor IX, immunoglobulin, hyperimmune globulin and other types. The immunoglobulin market was the largest segment of the blood plasma derivatives market segmented by type, accounting for 46.2% or $22.3 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the factor VIII segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the blood plasma derivatives market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2023-2028.

The blood plasma derivatives market is segmented by application into hemophilia, hypogammaglobulinemia, immunodeficiency diseases, Von Willebrand's disease and other application. The immunodeficiency diseases market was the largest segment of the blood plasma derivatives market segmented by application, accounting for 33.2% or $16 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the other application segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the blood plasma derivatives market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2023-2028.

The blood plasma derivatives market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, clinics and other end-users. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the blood plasma derivatives market segmented by end-user, accounting for 62.2% or $30.2 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, it is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the blood plasma derivatives market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the blood plasma derivatives market, accounting for 43% or $20.7 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the blood plasma derivatives market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.2% and9.4% respectively. These will be followed by South America and North America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.8% and 8.3% respectively.

The global blood plasma derivatives market is fairly concentrated, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 22.6% of the total market in 2022. The market concentration can be attributed to the presence of large number of players in different geographies. Prominent players are acquiring the products and entering into partnerships with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe, while others are distributing products.

CSL Limited was the largest competitor with a 6.3% share of the market, followed by China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. with 3.7%, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited with 3.3%, Octapharma AG with 2%, Bayer AG with 2%, Kedrion S.p.A. with 2%, Bio Products Ltd. with 1.3%, Grifols S.A. with 1.2%, LFB S.A. with 0.4% and ADMA Biologics Inc. with 0.3%.

The top opportunities in the blood plasma derivatives market segmented by type will arise in the immunoglobulin segment, which will gain $10.8 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the blood plasma derivatives market segmented by application will arise in the other applications segment, which will gain $9.2 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the blood plasma derivatives market segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $19.2 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The blood plasma derivatives market size will gain the most in the USA at $8.7 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the blood plasma derivatives market include new blood plasma manufacturing facilities to enhance supply chain resilience, increasing investments to expand blood plasma production capabilities, innovative formulations to address hepatitis B virus exposure and strategic partnerships and collaborations to strengthen blood plasma derivatives development.

Player-adopted strategies in the blood plasma derivatives market include strengthening market position through new product developments and expanding manufacturing capabilities through strategic partnerships.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the blood plasma derivatives companies to focus on expanding blood plasma manufacturing facilities, focus on strategic investments for growth, focus on innovative solutions for HBV exposure, focus on factor VIII segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on hemophilia and hypogammaglobulinemia segments for growth and focus on hospitals segment.

