عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwaitis' Wives, Divorcees, Widows With Withdrawn Citizenships To Keep Wages

Kuwaitis' Wives, Divorcees, Widows With Withdrawn Citizenships To Keep Wages


11/28/2024 7:07:11 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Resident wives of Kuwaiti citizens, whose citizenship has been withdrawn in line with Article Eight of the Citizenship Law, would keep their jobs and receive their due salaries, said Acting Prime Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah on Thursday.
Speaking to KUNA, Sheikh Fahad, also Defense Minister and Minister of Interior, revealed that divorcees and widows having their citizenship revoked would keep receiving their salaries and pensions. (pickup previous)
tm



MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108935954


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search