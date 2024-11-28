Kuwaitis' Wives, Divorcees, Widows With Withdrawn Citizenships To Keep Wages
Date
11/28/2024 7:07:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Resident wives of Kuwaiti citizens, whose citizenship has been withdrawn in line with Article Eight of the Citizenship Law, would keep their jobs and receive their due salaries, said Acting Prime Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah on Thursday.
Speaking to KUNA, Sheikh Fahad, also Defense Minister and Minister of Interior, revealed that divorcees and widows having their citizenship revoked would keep receiving their salaries and pensions. (pickup previous)
tm
MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108935954
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.