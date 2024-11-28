Kuwaitis' Wives, Divorcees, Widows With Withdrawn Citizenships To Keep Wages

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Resident wives of Kuwaiti citizens, whose citizenship has been withdrawn in line with Article Eight of the Citizenship Law, would keep their jobs and receive their due salaries, said Acting Prime Fahad Yusuf Saud on Thursday.

Speaking to KUNA, Sheikh Fahad, also Defense Minister and Minister of Interior, revealed that divorcees and widows having their citizenship revoked would keep receiving their salaries and pensions. (pickup previous)

tm









MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108935954