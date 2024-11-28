Precision Nutrition Market Worth $12.89 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Europe accounts for a significant share in the precision nutrition market, mainly due to highly developed healthcare infrastructure, acumen among consumers about tailormade solutions, and considerable research support for genomics and nutrition. This geographic region features robust presence of biotechnology companies and universities that drive innovation in precision nutrition-related technologies such as dieting based on DNA profiling and microbiome analysis. Rising demand for customized wellness programs and an increasing incidence of chronic diseases have accelerated the adoption of precision nutrition solutions. Growth hubs in the key countries-Germany, the UK, and France among others-will further shore up Europe's position in this market.

The report profiles key players

such as

Viome Life Sciences, Inc. (US), Prenetics Global Limited (China), ZOE Limited (UK), myDNA Life Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), 23andMe, Inc. (US), DayTwo Inc (US), Nutrigenomix (Canada), Genesis Healthcare Co. (Japan), AMILI (Singapore), and SelfDecode (US).



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Browse Adjacent Reports @

Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Personalized Nutrition Market by Product Type (Active Measurement and Standard Measurement), Application, End Use (Direct-to-Consumer, Wellness & Fitness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, and Institutions), Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Vitamins Market by Type (Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, & Vitamin K), Application (Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed, and Personal Care Products), Source (Synthetic and Natural) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit

TM or follow us on Twitter ,

LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight:

Visit Our Website:

Content Source:

Logo:



SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED