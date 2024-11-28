Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain Tumor Therapeutics by Type, Therapy, Patient Age Group, Distribution Channel, End-User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market grew from USD 3.03 billion in 2023 to USD 3.28 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.24%, reaching USD 5.28 billion by 2030.

The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:



Market growth is significantly influenced by advances in healthcare technologies, increasing incidences of brain tumors, and heightened investment in oncology research. The latest potential opportunities lie in personalized medicine, genomics, and the development of novel drug delivery systems, such as nanoparticle-based therapeutics. Companies are recommended to invest in partnerships and collaborations with research institutes to access cutting-edge innovations and to leverage AI and machine learning for research and development.

Limitations in this market include high R&D costs, regulatory hurdles, and the complex biology of brain tumors which often complicates treatment efficacy. Additionally, regional disparities in healthcare infrastructure can pose challenges to broader access. Innovations should focus on non-invasive treatment options and precision medicine approaches, such as biomarkers for early detection and assessment of treatment response. Meanwhile, research into immunotherapy and the development of blood-brain barrier-penetrating drugs holds promise for business growth.

The nature of the market is highly competitive and rapidly evolving, necessitating proactive adaptation and strategic investment to capture emerging trends and maximize market share. Overall, there's a robust demand and opportunity in fostering integrated treatment paradigms that offer comprehensive care and enhanced patient outcomes.

Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Rising incidences of brain cancer and other neurological disorders



Rising need for tests detecting the presence of tumors

Research activities in the molecular diagnostics

Market Restraints

High cost associated with the diagnosis and treatment

Market Opportunities



Rising healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement policies

Government initiatives for cancer awareness

Market Challenges Side effects associated with brain tumor therapeutics

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include AbbVie Inc., Adcendo ApS, AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Aura Biosciences, Inc., Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Curtana Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Gentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Illumina, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novocure GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Sanofi S.A., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.

The report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

Key Attributes