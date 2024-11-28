Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Data Center Cooling Market Forecast Report by Solution, Services, Cooling Types, Cooling Technology, Data Center Types, Industry and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Data Center Cooling market is expected to reach US$ 4.37 Billion in 2023 to US$ 14.49 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 14.26% from 2024 to 2032

The market size is expected to expand at a promising rate due to the swift rise in data generation and the consequent increase in demand for data centers. Numerous IT companies will need to rely on big data analytics to boost operational efficiency while protecting their data as the number of connected devices rises and Industry 4.0 standards continue to develop.



Due to a number of important factors, the data center cooling market has grown significantly in recent years. United States data center expansion is a result of the rising need for big data analytics, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. The technology within these data centers generates more heat as they get bigger and more complicated, which emphasizes the critical need for effective cooling solutions.

The market's growth can be ascribed to the United States government's substantial investments in data center cooling enterprises. For example, in May 2023, Nvidia received a USD 5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to create a data center cooling solution. The method uses low-GWP refrigerants and environmentally acceptable per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAs) in combination with two-phase direct-to-chip and immersion cooling approaches.

Nvidia's funding is part of the DOE's COOLERCHIPS program (Cooling Operations Optimized for Leaps in Energy, Reliability and Carbon Hyper efficiency for Information Processing Systems), which has released funds to federal programs run by Intel Corporation, research centers, universities, Flexnode, L.P., and HP Development Company. Nvidia has contributed more than any other company to a DOE initiative with their USD 5 million award.

Growth Drivers for the United States Data Center Cooling Market

The need for the U.S. data center cooling business to grow is being driven by the growing usage of big data analytics and cloud computing.

The need for data centers is rising due in large part to the growing usage of cloud computing and big data analytics, which is also propelling the expansion of the data center cooling market in the United States. Businesses need strong data centers to store, handle, and analyze the massive amounts of data they generate as more shift their activities to the cloud. Effective cooling systems are necessary to maintain ideal operating temperatures, avoid overheating, and guarantee the equipment's dependable operation because these data centers produce a lot of heat.

Growing AI Adoption Will Increase Demand for Cutting-Edge Cooling Systems

Hyperscale data center sizes are expected to rise dramatically as a result of the AI sector. Although hyperscale data center development has not been entirely offset by current AI investments, in the next six years, it is anticipated that the capacity of these data centers - particularly for AI workloads - will nearly treble.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming more popular, particularly for New York-based financial applications. In order to understand financial use cases and get ready for the required rules, the New York Department of Financial Services is buying a supercomputer.

With the increasing use of AI workloads, liquid cooling is becoming more and more significant. An effective way to cool down powerful computers and dense hardware sets is through liquid immersion and greater warmth caused by higher rack densities in data centers.

United States Data Center Cooling Company News



In January 2024, the debut of Aligned Data Centers' DeltaFlow liquid cooling technology was announced. Aligned Data Centers is a technological infrastructure firm that provides creative and adaptable Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyper-scale and enterprise customers.

In November 2023, in order to meet the increased demand for quick deployment of computing, Vertiva, a global provider of key digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, introduced Vertiv SmartMod Max CW, a prefabricated modular data center.

In October 2023, ThermalWorks, an Endeavour company, has announced the global launch of its cutting-edge waterless cooling system designed for the rapidly evolving data center market. In October 2023, EM DC 3152/3150/315, 3220, 3235 Super, 3250, 1150, and 1210 (AP) are among the data center immersion cooling fluids that ExxonMobil introduced at the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit in San Jose, California.

United States Data Center Cooling Company Analysis: Overview, Key Personnel, Recent Developments & Strategies, Product Portfolio & Product Launches, Revenue



Schneider Electric SE

Stulz GmbH

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Vertiv Group Corp.

Asetek A/S

Hitachi

Emerson Electric Netmagic



Key Attributes:

