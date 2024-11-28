Mexico Warns: Trump’S 25% Tariffs Would Kill 400,000 US Jobs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexican officials warn about the severe economic consequences of Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on both nations. President Sheinbaum's administration stands firm against these trade restrictions.



Their response focuses on protecting economic freedom and autonomy. Marcelo Ebrard points to concrete numbers behind the threats.



The proposed tariffs would eliminate 400,000 American jobs. US pickup truck prices would rise by $3,000 per vehicle. These changes would hit General Motors and Ford particularly hard.



Mexico prepares practical countermeasures to defend its economic interests. The government explores retaliatory tariffs while strengthening trade partnerships with the European Union and Brazil.



This strategy aims to reduce dependency on US markets. The stakes remain high for both countries in this economic relationship.







Mexico stands as America's largest trading partner with $800 billion in annual exchanges. Combined North American trade reached $1.8 trillion between January and September.

Mexico's Economic Diplomacy

Market reactions emerged swiftly after Trump's announcement. The Mexican peso dropped to 20.78 against the dollar. Financial analysts project further decline to 21.75 pesos per dollar by 2025.



President Sheinbaum takes a measured diplomatic approach to the situation. She seeks direct dialogue with Trump before his January inauguration. Her team emphasizes Mexico's progress on immigration control and drug trafficking prevention.



Mexican business leaders highlight the practical problems with Trump's approach. Leading entrepreneur Gina Díez Barroso emphasizes the inflationary impact on US consumers. She stresses how tariffs would harm American purchasing power.



The current situation mirrors Trump 's previous trade conflicts with China. These new threats could trigger similar economic disruptions across North America.



Both countries face potential losses in jobs, trade volume, and economic stability. Mexico maintains its commitment to free market principles and trade independence.



The government balances diplomatic engagement with practical economic defenses. This approach protects Mexican interests while keeping doors open for negotiation.



The economic data shows deep interconnections between both nations' markets. Any trade restrictions would ripple through supply chains and consumer prices. These effects would impact workers and businesses on both sides of the border.

MENAFN28112024007421016031ID1108935848