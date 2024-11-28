ZJLD Group Awarded The Greater Bay Area Listed Companies ESG100 Green Advancement Awards - Value Champion Award

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2024 - The first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, ZJLD Group Inc. ('ZJLD' or the 'Company', SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), is pleased to announce that the Group has been awarded the ' Greater Bay Area (GBA) Listed Companies ESG100 Green Advancement Awards - Value Champion Award ' at the inaugural event. The 'GBA Listed Companies ESG100 Green Advancement Awards - Value Champion Award' primarily recognizes those benchmark enterprises that have played a leading role in the ESG field, with a business model and corporate culture centered on sustainable development and have achieved a good balance between business expansion and sustainable operations, making outstanding contributions to the industry and society as a whole.

The inaugural ' Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Listed Compan ies Summit 2024 ' was successfully held in Hong Kong on November 25 too, hosted by the Greater Bay Area Association of Listed Companies and co-organized by the Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Investors Public Relations Group, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) etc. Mr . Paul Chan Mo-po, t he Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region , attended the summit and delivered a keynote speech. The forum was themed 'Situated in Hong Kong, Uniting the Greater Bay, and Embracing Worldwide Opportunities' and brought together over 300 representatives from listed companies, pre-IPO companies, government departments, and financial institutions. Following the forum, the inaugural 'GBA Listed Companies ESG100 Green Advancement Awards' presentation ceremony was held to establish industry benchmarks and encourage more companies to actively embrace the ESG-wise development concept.

Mr. Paul Ng, the Executive Director and Head of International Operations of ZJLD Group , said, 'Receiving this prestigious award is a high recognition of ZJLD's commitment to embedding the concept of sustainable development at the core of our business operations. The Group fully acknowledges the vital importance of ESG strategies in the sustainable development of enterprises and the nation. We have persistently integrated ESG principles into various aspects of our operations, actively aligning with China's 'Carbon Peak and Carbon Neutrality' goals by continuously optimizing our production processes on carbon reduction and promoting a circular economy to drive green transformation in the Baijiu industry. Our commitment to social responsibility includes efforts in poverty alleviation, educational donations, and employee welfare, fulfilling our obligations through concrete actions. Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen our involvement in the development of the Greater Bay Area, actively participating in the coordinated development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao. We aim to enhance corporate governance with higher ESG standards, encouraging and leading more upstream and downstream companies to adopt ESG practice, collectively advancing sustainable development of the economy and society in the Greater Bay Area and nationwide.'

The '2024 ESG Action Report' shows that global ESG regulations have been significantly strengthened. Under the joint efforts of national policies and all sectors of society, China's corporate ESG development has entered the 'Acceleration Phase'. It is believed that the successful hosting of this summit will inject new momentum into the ESG initiatives of enterprises in the Greater Bay Area and the whole country, providing new references for the construction of the China-characteristic ESG system.

About ZJLD Group Inc.

Zhen Jiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Guizhou, China's primary production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. In the same year, it was announced by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the two sauce-aroma baijiu served at state banquets. It is also known as one of the 'Three Representative Baijiu Brands in Guizhou'.

ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China that is devoted to offering premium baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma. In 2023, the Company was the third-largest private baijiu company in China in terms of revenue, according to Frost & Sullivan statistics. It also was the largest IPO fundraising company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2023. The Company operates four baijiu brands in China, including two national baijiu, Zhen Jiu and Li Du, and two regional brands, Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic products. It strives to create a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet the diverse preferences of consumers, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.



