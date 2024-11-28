Dubai Fashion Week To Return 1-6 February 2025 For Autumn/Winter 2025/26 Edition

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Programme will highlight more than 25 regional and international brands presenting ready-to-wear and haute couture collections New Buyers Programme launches to support designers and engage global buyers

Dubai, UAE , 28 November 2024: The countdown to the Autumn/Winter 2025/26 edition of Dubai Week (DFW) has begun, with the city's official fashion week set to return to Dubai Design District (d3) from 1-6 February 2025 alongside launching a new buyers programme. Once again kicking off the global fashion calendar, right ahead of New York Fashion Week, DFW will set the tone for the Autumn/Winter 2025 season.

Co-founded by d3, a global creative ecosystem by TECOM Group PJSC, and the Arab Fashion Council, DFW brings a spirit of innovation and cultural diversity to the runway. The upcoming edition will see more than 25 outstanding brands from France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Palestine, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom grace the programme, presenting an exciting mix of ready-to-wear and haute couture collections.

The city's official fashion showcase will once again make its presence felt beyond d3 and the runways with a packed schedule of exclusive presentations, private dinners, and collection launches hosted by global brands and industry leaders throughout the week. Attendees can also look forward to exclusive showcases from renowned guest designers as well.

Commenting on the next season Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group PJSC , said:“We will once again commence the Autumn/Winter Season with our early February scheduling of Dubai Fashion Week. We also continue our hard work and focus on nurturing incredible talent and look forward to bringing visionary designers and influential buyers together through our new Buyers Programme for 2025. This powerful platform has been created to foster not only creativity but also impactful business opportunity and support Dubai's – and our region's – rapidly evolving contribution in the global fashion space and creative economic growth.”



Last season, DFW ended on a high note with the iconic Italian luxury label Roberto Cavalli bringing down the curtains on the Spring/Summer 2025 showcase. The programme saw packed shows every night, underscoring the enthusiasm for DFW's global platform, with industry icons, celebrities, influencers and media in attendance.



Introducing the Buyers Programme: A Key Highlight of DFW A/W 2025/26

This transformative initiative has been created to elevate designers to international prominence by bridging the gap between innovative talent and global buyers. Buyers and retailers from around the world are invited to participate in this exclusive programme for direct access to a curated selection of talent, cutting-edge collections and exclusive sourcing opportunities. This is a prime opportunity for designers to build connections and gain exposure into new markets.

Commenting on the new buyers programme, Mohammed Aqra, Chief Strategy Officer of the Arab Fashion Council , said,“With the launch of the Buyer's Programme, we are making a pivotal contribution to the growth of the region's fashion industry and its economic impact. We want to empower these talented designers to thrive and grow by guiding them to make the right business connections. By connecting local designers with top international buyers, we aim to drive sustainable business expansion, stimulate economic growth, and enhance the global prominence of Arab fashion.”

Designers interested in joining the Buyer's Programme can apply online until 22 December 2024. Selected designers will then be notified in early January 2025. The selection process ensures that only the most innovative and market-ready brands are featured.

DFW is renowned not just for showcasing creative collections from emerging and established designers but also for being the only fashion week that takes an active, hands-on role in advancing designers to the next level. The new DFW Buyer's Programme for 2025 aims to create a world-class platform for designers to showcase their latest collections while providing buyers with direct access to a curated selection of talent.

Mark your calendars for February in preparation for extraordinary fashion experiences at Dubai Fashion Week 2025!