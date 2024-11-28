عربي


Kuwait Rescinds Citizenship Of 1,758 Individuals


11/28/2024 6:19:41 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, who is also head of the committee.
The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the committee decided to strip 1,758 individuals of Kuwaiti citizenship, pending referral to the cabinet. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

