Kuwait Rescinds Citizenship Of 1,758 Individuals

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, who is also head of the committee. The of Interior said in a statement that the committee decided to strip 1,758 individuals of Kuwaiti citizenship, pending referral to the cabinet. (end) ajr

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.