Casinopedia Expands Coverage To The Crypto Casino Industry Amid Explosive Growth

Casinopedia , a leading independent site for the global casino industry, is excited to announce the launch of its dedicated coverage of the rapidly expanding gambling sector.

With over $20 billion in deposits tracked via on-chain data for 2024 so far alone-a staggering 400% increase from 2020-the meteoric rise of crypto-based gambling platforms signals a shift in how players engage with online gaming.

Casinopedia Expands Coverage to the Crypto Casino Industry

Driven by the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and the benefits they bring-such as anonymity, lower transaction fees, and faster payouts-crypto casinos have seen a dramatic increase in player numbers. Industry analysts project that by 2025, crypto casinos could account for 30% of the global online gambling market.

Casinopedia's editorial team recognized this trend as a pivotal moment for the gaming industry and has prioritized comprehensive, unbiased coverage to keep players informed.



A Trusted Voice in a Complex Landscape

The rise of crypto casinos has brought unique challenges, including questions around legality, the prevalence of scams, and varying player protections. Casinopedia aims to provide new and seasoned players with transparent reviews, guides, and resources to navigate this space with confidence.

"As the crypto casino market grows, so do the risks for unsuspecting players. Casinopedia's mission has always been to empower players with accurate, impartial information," said Nick Hall, Head of Content at Casinopedia. "By covering crypto casinos, we're ensuring players have access to trusted insights, helping them make informed choices about where and how to play safely."



A New Wave of

Crypto Casinos

Whilst past crypto casinos may have been complicated for non-crypto natives to engage with, the new wave of modern gambling sites have clearly ironed out those early challenges and are clearly targeting the retail punter with a more seamless experience.

And players are benefiting from some unique benefits that make certain crypto casinos a much better choice than most fiat online casinos:

Better payouts - casinos such as Metawin have all games set to the maximum payout percentage, ensuring that like for like players will have improved chances of winning vs competitors offering the same games.

Frictionless experience - with access to smooth onboarding technology via integrations with Metamask or similar wallets, crypto casinos can provide a much smoother signup process than conventional online casinos.

Airdrops, NFTS and Tokens - a host of new casinos are launching with native tokens, that players can "earn" whilst playing games. Airdrops - such as Shuffle's campaign around the launch of their $SHFL token - act as an attractive incentive for new players to join.

Provably Fair Outcomes : In a huge push for transparency, blockchain technology allows players to independently verify game fairness and payout metrics.

A Bright Future for Crypto Casinos

With seamless user experiences, enhanced transparency, and player-focused innovations, the latest wave of crypto casinos is revolutionizing the online gambling landscape. The future of online gambling is undoubtedly digital, and crypto casinos seem to be leading the charge.

About:

Founded in 2018, Casinopedia aims to be the leading independent digital media resource offering a wide range of news, analysis and reviews covering the igaming ecosystems,

