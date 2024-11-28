Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Proton Therapy Market Report Forecast by Indication. States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Proton Therapy market had reached US$1.04 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach US$2.67 billion during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.97%

Proton therapy is a highly advanced form of radiation that utilizes protons instead of X-rays for cancer treatment. Narrower radiation margins because of precise treatment which will harm cancer cells less than other tissues surrounding will make it especially suitable for use near vital organs such as the brain, spine, or heart. Among the advantages of proton therapy: Reduction of side effects and high outcome percents have helped many to take advantage of it in a bid to treat various forms of cancers like pediatric cancers, prostate cancer, and head and neck cancers.



Proton therapy is fast being adopted in the United States, where its efficiency and growing awareness among patients and healthcare providers are contributing factors. Proton therapy consumes the greatest number of therapies in the United States, which boasts of a highly developed health care infrastructure and several proton therapy centers. With cancer incidence projected to rise worldwide, growing technological advancements in proton therapy spur demand in the treatment. Proton therapy insurance is also becoming more accessible, thereby opening more access to more patients in the country.

Increasing Cancer Incidence in USA

The increasing incidence of cancer is the most significant growth driver for the proton therapy market. Every year, millions of new cancer cases are diagnosed in the United States, and most of them require advanced treatment. Proton therapy is much more precise radiation treatment without the destruction of surrounding healthy tissues. It would be very ideal for children and cancers located at close proximity to critical organs.

With the continued increase in cancer incidence, an increasing need for effective and less-invasive treatments like proton therapy stimulates the development of proton therapy centers around the country. According to Pubmed, new cases of cancer that are bound to be registered in the United States amount to 2,001,140 and 611,720 cancer deaths in 2024.

Technological Advancements in Proton Therapy

New technology advancements have witnessed a great share in the growth of the proton therapy market in the United States. Most of its recent developments including pencil beam scanning and image-guided proton therapy have improved the precision and velocity of treatments. This is, therefore, making proton therapy much more appealing. Other benefits are smaller size designs for proton therapy systems that decrease both the cost and space requirements, thus making it possible for more treatment facilities to offer this type of treatment.

Advances enhance patient outcome with a lower total cost of care. In addition, as newer technology becomes available, access to proton therapy, as well as its effectiveness when applied to cancer treatment, increases. January 2024, The National Association for Proton Therapy (NAPT) released a new study in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology-Biology-Physics, which summarizes the application of proton therapy in treating various diseases and tumor locations.

Expanding Insurance Coverage

Another reason why the proton therapy industry is doing so well is due to the expansion of insurance coverage in the United States. Generally, one of the significant contributory factors to the generally restricted access to the therapy has been its expensive treatment costs. However, increasing knowledge of its benefits, increasingly more insurance is underwriting it for various kinds of cancers, especially when other traditional forms of radiation therapy risk causing more side effects.

Such broad coverage makes the therapy available to an all-inclusive range of patients, thus the demand increases. Improvement of reimbursement policies will encourage the proton therapy market in the coming future. The UC Board of Regents has also cleared for construction a next-generation UCSF cancer treatment center, UCSF research space, a life sciences incubator, and primary and specialty care clinics as part of the redevelopment of the Dogpatch Power Station in southeast San Francisco.

California Proton Therapy Industry

The proton therapy industry in California is booming due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and growing numbers of cancer patients in the state. It's on the front edge of innovation in cancer treatment and contains some of the world's most impressive proton therapy centers, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California.

The focus of the state on personalized medicine and its non-invasive approach drives high demand for proton therapy. Growing public awareness of the advantages of proton therapy and support at the state level for advanced medical technology are further advancing the industry. California is likely to be the leader in the global market of proton therapy for a long time.

United States Proton Therapy Company Analysis

Some major companies in the United States proton therapy industry are IBA, Varian Medical System, Hitachi Ltd, Mevion Medical Systems, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

United States Proton Therapy Company News

June 2024, Atlantic Health System plans to acquire and install a MEVION Proton Therapy SystemT at the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center in New Jersey, scheduled for installation in 2025.

March 2023, The first participant in a clinical trial of FLASH proton therapy for chest bone cancers has completed treatment at the Cincinnati Children's/University of Cincinnati Medical Center Proton Therapy Center.

Key Attributes:

