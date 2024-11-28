Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Insights Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Factors [2023-2032]

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The rise in online payment modes in bank transactions, the rise in adoption of internet solutions, and an increase in strict regulations and compliance with anti-money laundering are the major factors that drive the growth of the global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market . However, high initial cost and expense considerations and lack of consumer knowledge and awareness hamper market growth. Furthermore, the surge in integration of advanced technologies and the growing adoption of analytics solutions creates opportunities for semantic web market growth. The global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $8.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 275 Pages) at:Anti-money laundering software evaluates each client's transaction patterns, usually in comparison to a library of rules or filters. It establishes if patterns of transactional behavior are consistent with criminal profiles as well as whether anomalous transactions by a client may require further investigation or not. Money laundering is rising as a result of rapidly changing financial crime typologies that take the use of technical advancements and digitalized money, which further provide lucrative opportunities for the global market. There is a rising need for intelligent banking systems that may enhance the flow of payment systems due to the expansion of urbanization. Overall, the demand for sophisticated and automated payment systems that can process and analyze massive volumes of data in real time is the factor that propels the anti-money laundering software market, allowing BFSI organizations to take alternatives and take actions based on data-driven insights.AML software streamlines compliance processes, including the identification and reporting of suspicious activities, resulting in time and resource savings. Additionally, it can aid in the prevention or detection of unusual behavior, reduce false positive alerts, and assist businesses in accurately reporting suspicious transactions. The fusion of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) holds the promise of yielding numerous advantages for both businesses and consumers. In the context of AML software, this technology amalgamates and deciphers various data points within transaction messages for each client, encompassing the names of the sender and receiver, to ascertain whether either is listed on any sanction's lists.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report : /purchase-optionsThe key players profiled in this report includeVerafin Solutions ULC, Eastnets Holding Ltd., FICO TONBELLER, SAS Institute Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., Moody's Corporation, NICE Actimize, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Ascent Technology Consulting, LexisNexis Risk SolutionsOn the basis of component, the software segment dominated the anti-money laundering software market size in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. As anti-money laundering software is increasingly being deployed in several organizations. Such factors further drive the demand for anti-money laundering software market globally. In addition, increase in digitalization and rise in adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, Internt of Things (IoT) and others are expected to propel the AML market growth during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the cost-efficient solutions provided by various organizations. Furthermore, the adoption of anti-money laundering solution is expected to increase in several industry sectors, due to an increase in the need to propel its customer base.Additionally, several companies are also incorporating advanced and innovative solutions, as well as providing advanced payment system execution in bank operations to seamless transfer of condition-based and predictive banking requirements. For instance, in February 2021, HPE collaborated with Tookitaki, to provide an AI-powered anti-money laundering solution, delivered as a service through HPE GreenLake, to banks and financial institutions across Asia-Pacific. Such strategic initiatives create numerous opportunities for the anti-money laundering software market forecast.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on product type, the customer identity management segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the anti-money laundering software market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increase in demand for detection of suspicious activities in multiple transactions further creates lucrative opportunities for this segment in the global market. However, the transaction monitoring segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.7% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in financial crime has led to a growing need for organizations to deploy AML transaction monitoring solutions for the detection of suspicious activity. The increase in demand for detection of suspicious activities in multiple transactions further creates lucrative opportunities for this segment in the global market. However, the transaction monitoring segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.7% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in financial crime has led to a growing need for organizations to deploy AML transaction monitoring solutions for the detection of suspicious activity. It is further expected to propel global market growth.Based on deployment, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the anti-money laundering software market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. As for improving their software, several businesses started to provide more effective anti-money laundering software, further creating lucrative opportunities for the global market. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in the integration of cost-effective and secure bank operations in various industries is further expected to propel global market growth.

