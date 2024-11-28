Correction: Annual Report 2023/24
Date
11/28/2024 5:46:26 AM
Nørresundby, Denmark, 28 November 2024
Announcement no. 47/2024
With reference to Company Announcement no 45/2024, the Annual Report 2023/24 was published. Corresponding Zip.file is attached to this announcement.
Enquiries and further information :
CFO Mille Tram Lux, Chair Peter Thostrup, Tel. +45 96 32 23 00
RTX's homepage:
Attachment
